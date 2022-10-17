AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Lose 1-4 Against Australia

India's campaign in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 qualifiers suffered a jolt when they went down to Australia 1-4 at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait on Sunday, 17 October.

This was India's second consecutive defeat in the four-team group as they were beaten 2-4 by Iraq in the earlier game.

Like in the match against Iraq two days back, on Sunday also, India were beaten but were certainly not disgraced even if the scoreline pointed towards a rout.