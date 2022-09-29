Denmark Launch Protest Against 2022 World Cup Host Qatar's Human Rights Record
Denmark will be seen wearing toned-down home and away kits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
In association with their kit manufacturer, Hummel Sport, Denmark have launched an innovative ‘kit protest’ against the human rights record of Qatar – the nation set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.
Ditched their traditional chevrons – the V-shaped stripes – Hummel Sport have launched a rather bland kit for Denmark with very minimal details. In a statement, the Danish brand stated that they consciously decided to ‘tone down’ the details, in a protest against Qatar’s unsatisfactory human rights records.
“With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record,” Hummel Sport wrote in their statement.
“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” they further wrote.
Not only the home kit, but Denmark will also be seen wearing a toned-down, black away kit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to the kit manufacturer, black has been chosen as the colour for the away kit since it resembles mourning.
“Black. The perfect colour for Denmark's third shirt for this year’s World Cup. While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We wish to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country’s World Cup stadiums,” Hummel Sport justified.
Qatar Dispute Claims of Poor Human Rights Record
Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, however, have rejected Denmark and Hummel Sport’s claims regarding human rights.
“We dispute Hummel’s claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives. Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey,” they said following the launch of the kit.
