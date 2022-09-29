Denmark Launch Protest Against 2022 World Cup Host Qatar's Human Rights Record

In association with their kit manufacturer, Hummel Sport, Denmark have launched an innovative ‘kit protest’ against the human rights record of Qatar – the nation set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Ditched their traditional chevrons – the V-shaped stripes – Hummel Sport have launched a rather bland kit for Denmark with very minimal details. In a statement, the Danish brand stated that they consciously decided to ‘tone down’ the details, in a protest against Qatar’s unsatisfactory human rights records.