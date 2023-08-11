The Horse Whisperer – Tale of an Equestrian’s Everlasting Bond With Mute Mates

Forming a Relationship With the Voiceless

Convincing his family, for Ashish, might have been the most difficult chapter in the journey thus far. Since then, the penchant for forming ever-lasting bonds with horses has coincided with his growth in the sport, albeit he believes the former remains of paramount importance.

“The most important aspect of our sport is the bond that we build with horses. It is not just about grooming horses, but understanding them. They are voiceless and will emote only through eyes. You have to look at their eyes to figure out what they are trying to say,” he says

‘And, how does this bond develop?’ we asked. Ashish offered an insight.