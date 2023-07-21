2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Gender Equity in Sports Remains an Issue

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will commence on 20 July in Australia and New Zealand. As the largest women’s sporting event in the world, the Women’s World Cup gives the opportunity for elite women footballers to represent their country and compete at the highest level on the world stage.

With stronger competition, greater investment and forecasted increased viewership and attendance, this year’s Women’s World Cup promises to be better than ever before.

Australia has sold out its opening match (83,500 seats) and over a million tickets have been sold heading into the week before the tournament starts. With more televised and streaming options than ever before, there is more opportunity to watch the games.