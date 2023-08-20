Swapna Barman Exclusive – ‘Planning To Eradicate Casteism by Joining Politics’

Swapna Barman Exclusive – How an Asian Games gold medallist became a victim of casteism, and how she is planning to topple the status quo by joining politics.
(Photo: X/Swapna_Barman96, altered by The Quint)
“I have not said these things to anyone before today, but it is about time I speak out. People should know the reality.”
By ‘these things’, Swapna Barman referred to the incidents she had narrated during a conversation with The Quint. And, what did she mean by ‘reality’?
No, not her Asian Games gold medal, nor her three Asian Championships medals, and not her story of implausible triumphs against impediments aplenty, which has every ingredient to be turned into the next hyper-inspirational Bollywood sports biopic.
In a shocking revelation, Swapna Barman says she is planning to join politics after her imminent retirement, in a bid to fight the system by being in the system.
Five years after her Asian Games gold triumph in Jakatara, when Swapna reflects on her journey, she does not narrate an euphoric tale of what it has been, but a poignant tale of what could have been.
A tale of wrongful ostracisation, casteism and prejudice.
Slogans like 'We are all the same' are a giant hoax.
Swapna continues to reveal more details about the 'giant hoax.'
“I can honestly admit that I got into athletics to earn money. Privileged people can judge me, but they have not seen poverty like I have. I was not born with a golden spoon and had to work extremely hard for everything. Nothing ever arrived without sweat,” she reveals, her tone being candid, but firm.
Wronged by her 'own' people.
“But after dedicating everything for my state, if that was the treatment I got in return, is there any reason for me to stay in Bengal?” she adds.
Albeit the financial problems were somewhat resolved following the switch, Swapna claims she still remained a victim of casteism.
When the insults became unbearable.
Rahiman nij man ki vyatha...
A year after winning her nation a silver medal at the Asian Championships, Swapna could not find her name among 258 athletes selected for the 2020 Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).
'You must have felt let down?' we asked.
“Of course, I was sad. But I don’t go around narrating my gloomy tales to everyone. What I’ve learned over the years is, iss duniya me aap jitna aapne ghamo ke baarein me logo ko batayenge, wo utna hi khush honge aur mazaak urayeenge (the more you share your pain with people, the more they will make fun of it). I don’t want to make a mockery of myself.”
The upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou will be the heptathlete’s last international competition. Whilst the playing career nears its conclusion, Swapna is now determined to bring radical changes in the system.
And, she says there is only one way of doing it – by entering the system.
Beating the system by entering the system.
Though she is yet to officially set foot in the field, Swapna says she has already decided what to do if she does become a politician. Or, more importantly, what not to do.
Whilst Swapna says has not explicitly mentioned the idea to her family members, hints have been provided.
“How is their reaction?” we asked.
“Not great. They are worried,” she replied, before explaining further.
“And what about convincing yourself? You know you’re about to enter an ocean with sharks, will you be able to survive?”
“I have seen how politics work from close quarters. I know the challenges I will face if I join politics, and I know I will face people who have wanted nothing more than to see me fail. But I have never shied away from challenges. Dekh lenge (I’ll see),” she replies.
In the second part of this interview, Swapna Barman talks about her comeback, playing through the barrier of pain, and expectations from Asian Games. Stay tuned.
