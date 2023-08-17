Women's World Cup Final 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch Spain vs England Live

Spain is all set to lock horns with England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final and the match will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is one of the biggest women’s football tournaments yet.

The competition had begun on 20 July 2023 and now the tournament has reached its final stage when the final will be played between the two teams on 20 August.

A late winner from Real Madrid's Olga Carmona helped La Roja win over Sweden. A strike from Ella Toone helped England to a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia in the second last-four match.

Let's look at the venue, date, and live-streaming details of the Women's FIFA World Cup Final 2023