FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Top Teams Standings, Updated Points Table Here

Check the FIFA World Cup 2022 updated points table of all eight groups here.
(Photo Courtesy: fifa.com)
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the Round of 16 matches. The tournament kicked off on 20 November and is scheduled to end on 18 December. The Round of 16 matches are set to begin today, Saturday, 3 December.
It is important to take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table to see which teams have qualified for the Round of 16 matches. We have all the latest details for you to stay updated.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is being hosted by Qatar and this is the first time, an Arab country has got the opportunity. You can take a look at the latest details about the Round of 16 matches that will start on Saturday. The top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table are getting ready to face each other.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 first match will be played today, on Saturday, 3 December, at 8:30 pm IST. Team Netherlands of Group A is getting ready to play against Team USA of Group B.
Football fans should take note of the match date and time. They can watch the live streaming of the entire match on the JioCinema app and website. One can also view the FIFA World Cup on the Sports18 channel at the scheduled date and time.
The Round of 16, the second match, is scheduled to be played between Argentina of Group C and Australia of Group D on Sunday, 4 December, at 12:30 am.
Keep an eye on the live streaming and the points table to know which teams will qualify for the quarter-finals. We will bring all the details to you as the matches are played.
Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after the matches are played on Saturday, 3 December:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Qatar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Iran
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goals Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|3
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|2
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|3
|6
|4
|3
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|4
|Costa Rica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Cameroon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Serbia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|2
|South Korea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|3
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Ghana
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)