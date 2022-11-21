Hitler, India & A Stolen Trophy: 13 Fascinating Stories About the FIFA World Cup

If you were alive between 14 June and 15 July 2018, that is, during the previous edition of the football World Cup, FIFA says there is a one-in-two chance that you would have tuned in to watch the World Cup!

According to FIFA, 3.57 billion viewers, more than half of the global population aged four and over, tuned in to watch the World Cup in 2018.

That is over 8,200 times more than the first FIFA World Cup in 1930 when the only way to watch it was by going to the stadium physically.

The World Cup has grown by leaps and bounds, and one of the ways you can tell is by looking at the prize money on offer for the champions.

Till the 1978 edition, the trophy and the prestige were all that the champions of the World Cup received from FIFA upon winning the tournament!

It was only from 1982 that the winners also started getting prize money, which has since multiplied several times over the years.

The prize money at stake for the champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is 19 times what it was in 1982.

The biggest jump was in 2006, when the prize money of the winning team increased to 2.5 times of what it was in the previous edition (2002). The champions' bounty grew from 8 million in 2002 to 20 million in 2006.