FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest Top Teams Here; Check Updated Tables

The FIFA World Cup 2022 started with a grand ceremony on 20 November. Football fans across the globe are keeping a track of all the matches that have been played so far. One must also take a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table which is updated after every match. Today, on Friday, 2 December, Group H teams will play against each other. We have all the details about the upcoming match timings and dates for people who want to know.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is updated after the matches were played on Thursday, 1 December. It is important to note that teams of Groups E and F faced each other on Thursday. Football fans are excited to watch their favourite teams play in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. They are eager to check the leading teams.