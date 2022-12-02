ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest Top Teams Here; Check Updated Tables

FIFA World Cup 2022: Let's take a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of all the groups here.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 started with a grand ceremony on 20 November. Football fans across the globe are keeping a track of all the matches that have been played so far. One must also take a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table which is updated after every match. Today, on Friday, 2 December, Group H teams will play against each other. We have all the details about the upcoming match timings and dates for people who want to know.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is updated after the matches were played on Thursday, 1 December. It is important to note that teams of Groups E and F faced each other on Thursday. Football fans are excited to watch their favourite teams play in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. They are eager to check the leading teams.

Here are all the details about the upcoming matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that viewers must know. The updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of all groups is also here for the ones who want to check the leading teams.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Details

Today, on Friday, 2 December, South Korea will face Portugal at 8:30 pm, according to the schedule. Both teams belong to Group H and it will be fun to watch who wins the match.

On the other hand, Ghana will play against Uruguay on Friday, at 8:30 pm. Both Ghana and Uruguay belong to Group H as well. The points table for Group H will be updated after the matches are over.

Serbia will play against Switzerland on Saturday, 3 December, at 12:30 am, in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both teams belong to Group G.

It is important to note that Cameroon will face Brazil at the same time, on Saturday, according to the schedule.

Viewers are excited to see which teams will emerge as the winners after the matches are over. The points table will be changed accordingly, based on the results of the upcoming matches.

One can watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the JioCinema app and website. The matches can also be watched on the Sports18 channel.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Team Standings

Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of all eight groups that you should know:

PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran310247-33
4Wales301216-51
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Argentina32015236
2Poland31112204
3Mexico311123-14
4Saudi Arabia310235-23
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoals DifferencePoints
1France32016336
2Australia320134-16
3Tunisia31111104
4Denmark301213-21
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Japan32014316
2Spain31119364
3Germany31116514
4Costa Rica3102311-83
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Morocco32104137
2Croatia31204135
3Belgium311112-14
4Canada300327-50
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
