FIFA World Cup: Japan Shock Spain to Enter Round of 16, Germany Knocked Out

It was Spain that took the lead in the Group E match with Alvaro Morata scoring the opener in the 11th minute. The teams went into half time after just the one goal. The Samurai Blue however stormed back with full gusto in the second half to score two goals within a span of three minutes.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu's team drew level through Ritsu Doan in the 48th minute and then took the lead with a goal from Ao Tanaka three minutes later.

Japan, who have set a target of qualifying for the last-eight stage of the tournament, had opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over four-time winners Germany but lost to Costa Rica.

Spain on the other hand started with 7-0 drubbing of Costa Rica and followed it up with a one-all draw with Germany.

In the other match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Germany defeat Costa Rica 4-2 in a six-goal thriller which was officiated by a first all-female on-field refereeing team at men's World Cup.