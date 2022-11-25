FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: Latest Team Rankings and Standings Here

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Here's the latest team rankings and standings.
FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: On Sunday, 20 November, the 22nd FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially kicked off. This is the first time an Arab nation has hosted the FIFA World Cup tournament.
A total number of eight groups have been created for the FIFA World Cup 2022 participants, including Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Everyday, matches are played among these groups. The winning team earns points and the losing team loses the points, which are daily updated in the FIFA World Cup Points Table. The rankings and standings of teams are based on the number of points earned. Higher is the number of winning points, higher is the rank and vice versa.
Let us find about the latest and updated points table of all the teams of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 of below.
Here are the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, teams, standings, and rankings:
Group A: In group A, Netherlands is leading the points table with 3 points, followed by Ecuador with 3 points.
Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Wales with 2 points.
Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.
Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.
Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.
Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.
Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 3 points and has replaced Switzerland from the top position.
Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 3 points followed by South Korea.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Wales
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
