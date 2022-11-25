FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: Latest Team Rankings and Standings Here

FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: On Sunday, 20 November, the 22nd FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially kicked off. This is the first time an Arab nation has hosted the FIFA World Cup tournament.

A total number of eight groups have been created for the FIFA World Cup 2022 participants, including Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Everyday, matches are played among these groups. The winning team earns points and the losing team loses the points, which are daily updated in the FIFA World Cup Points Table. The rankings and standings of teams are based on the number of points earned. Higher is the number of winning points, higher is the rank and vice versa.

Let us find about the latest and updated points table of all the teams of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 of below.