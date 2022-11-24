FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table After Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Today

Check out the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table and team standings after Switzerland vs Cameroon match today, 24 November.
(Photo: fifa.com)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 started with a grand opening on Sunday, 20 November. This is the first time that the FIFA World Cup tournament has been hosted by an Arab country. The tournament will end on Sunday, 18 December 2022.
The participating teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 have been divided into 8 groups and Matches are played everyday among these groups. The winning team earns points which are updated in the points table.
Let us find about the latest and updated points table of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after today's match between Switzerland and Cameroon (Group G).
Hereare the details about the points table of FIFA World Cup 2022:
Group A: In group A, Netherlands is leading the points table with 3 points, followed by Ecuador with 3 points.
Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Wales with 1 point.
Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.
Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.
Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.
Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.
Group G: Switzerland is leading the points table with 3 points.
Group H: South Korea is leading the points table with 1 point followed by Uruguay.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
