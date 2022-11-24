FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table After Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Today

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table After Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Today

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Here's the updated and latest points table after Switzerland vs Cameroon match.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Updated:

Check out the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table and team standings after Switzerland vs Cameroon match today, 24 November.

|

(Photo: fifa.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check out the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table and team standings after Switzerland vs Cameroon match today, 24 November.</p></div>

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 started with a grand opening on Sunday, 20 November. This is the first time that the FIFA World Cup tournament has been hosted by an Arab country. The tournament will end on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

The participating teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 have been divided into 8 groups and Matches are played everyday among these groups. The winning team earns points which are updated in the points table.

Let us find about the latest and updated points table of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after today's match between Switzerland and Cameroon (Group G).

Hereare the details about the points table of FIFA World Cup 2022:

Group A: In group A, Netherlands is leading the points table with 3 points, followed by Ecuador with 3 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Wales with 1 point.

Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.

Group G: Switzerland is leading the points table with 3 points.

Group H: South Korea is leading the points table with 1 point followed by Uruguay.

Group A

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Netherlands11003
2Ecuador11003
3Senegal10010
4Qatar10010

Group B

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1England11003
2Wales10101
3United States10101
4Iran10010

Group C

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Saudi Arabia11003
2Poland10101
3Mexico10101
4Argentina10010
Group D

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1France11003
2Tunisia10101
3Denmark10101
4Australia10010

Group E

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Spain11003
2Japan11003
3Germany10010
4Costa Rica10010

Group F

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Belgium11003
2Croatia10101
3Morocco10101
4Canada10010

Group G

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Switzerland11003
2Brazil00000
3Serbia00000
4Cameroon10010

Group H

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1South Korea 10101
2Uruguay10101
3Ghana00000
4Portugal00000

Published: 24 Nov 2022,07:47 PM IST

