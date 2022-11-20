How India Missed Its Chance

India have long struggled to qualify for the football World Cup. In fact, India has never played a single match in the tournament. India did have a chance to play in the big event in 1950, but they did not. Why? You may have heard the oft-repeated story that the team was not allowed to play because they wanted to play the tournament barefoot – which is totally incorrect.

So, why did India miss the chance to play in the 1950 World Cup, despite being invited to participate in it?

The 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil was facing several challenges as the tournament was finally happening after a halt of 12 years, in the aftermath of the Second World War.

The qualifiers for the 16 places in the World Cup saw participation by only 34 nations. India received an invite when two other Asian teams - the Philippines and Burma (now Myanmar) - withdrew.



But the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided not to participate. At the time, for India, the Olympics was a bigger deal than the football World Cup. So, the AIFF did not deem it fit to send a team halfway around the world via ship.

Ultimately, only 13 countries reached Brazil as Scotland and Turkey pulled out as well.

A senior AIFF office-bearer stated that the visit to the World Cup in Brazil would cost around Rs 1 lakh and that the federation didn’t have the money.



Though FIFA may have been ready to bear the cost, AIFF issued a press release stating, “India will not participate in the World Cup or the Jules Rimet Cup. Due to late information reaching India, the team will have to be flown to Rio resulting in cancellation of team selection. Since there is not much time, the Indian team will not be able to prepare and hence it will not be correct to send the team.”



All in all, India didn’t go for the World Cup, creating a missed opportunity that Indian football fans rue to this day.

Interestingly enough, the 1950 edition of the World Cup is the only one to have not had a final! The 13 participating teams were split into four groups - Group A and Group B had four teams each, Group C had three teams and Group D had only two teams - Uruguay and Bolivia.

The top team from each group went through to the final four - but instead of having semifinals and a final, the tournament had a round robin format instead to decide the winner! Each of the teams in the final four played the other three, and Uruguay ended up edging past Brazil to win their second World Cup.

The only team to have won the World Cup without playing a final!

