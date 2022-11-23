Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings; Updated After Germany vs Japan

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings; Updated After Germany vs Japan

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Here is the updated table after the Germany vs Japan football match on Wednesday.
Raajwrita Dutta
Sports
Published:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after Germany vs Japan match here.

(Photo: fifa.com)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 started with a grand opening ceremony on Sunday, 20 November. There have been back-to-back matches ever since the start of the tournament. There are a total of eight groups and the positions of the top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table are changing after the matches. Football fans are keeping a close eye on the points table after every match.

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most awaited tournaments. This time, FIFA World Cup 2022 is being hosted by Qatar. It is for the first time that an Arab country is hosting the tournament. We will bring you the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table every day./

The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 20 November, was played between Qatar and Ecuador. Both teams belong to Group A and Ecuador won the match. Take a look at the team standings here if you are a football fan.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top Teams in the Points Table

According to the latest details, the Netherlands is leading the Group A FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, followed by Ecuador. Qatar is placed at the bottom of the Group A table.

The Group B FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is led by England and Iran is at the bottom. Wales has taken the second position in the points table, as per the latest updates.

The Group C points table is led by Saudi Arabia, followed by Poland. On Tuesday, 22 November, Saudi Arabia played against Argentina. Saudi Arabia won the match and Argentina is now at the bottom of the FIFA World Cup 2022 table.

The Group D table is led by France. The match between Denmark and Tunisia on Tuesday, 22 November was a draw. Australia has taken the last position in the points table.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E is led by Japan. Germany was defeated by Japan today, on Wednesday, 23 November. The Group F table is led by Croatia, followed by Morocco.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Updated Points Table After Germany vs Japan Football Match

Let's take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of the groups that have played so far:

PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoals DifferencePoints
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Japan11002113
2Costa Rica00000000
3Spain00000000
4Germany100112-10
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
3Belgium00000000
4Canada00000000
