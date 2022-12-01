FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Top Teams Standings; Check the Details

Check the FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table that is updated after the last match here.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is one of the most-awaited tournaments. All the matches that have been played so far have made some major changes in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. Football fans are trying to keep a close eye on the points table to see the top teams after every match. We update the table daily after every FIFA World Cup match for those who want to see the leading teams in all eight groups.
It is important to note that two FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled for today, Thursday, 1 December. We have all the details about the match dates, timings, and venues. Football fans must take note of the upcoming games if they want to see their favourite teams play. You can also check the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table.
Here is everything you must know about the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, which officially began on 20 November. It is important to note that this is the first time Qatar is hosting the tournament.
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, two FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday, 1 December. One of the upcoming matches will be played between Canada vs Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium.
On Friday, 2 December, two FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be played at 12:30 AM IST. One match will take place between Japan vs Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium.
It is time to take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after the Group D matches on Thursday, which took place at 12:30 am. While Australia played against Denmark, Tunisia defeated France on Thursday, 1 December.
Fans can take a look at the points table of all groups to know the top teams. Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table for the ones who want to know:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Qatar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Iran
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goals Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|3
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
