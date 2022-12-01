Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Top Teams Standings; Check the Details

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Top Teams Standings; Check the Details

Raajwrita Dutta
Sports
Published:

Check the FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table that is updated after the last match here.

(Photo: fifa.com)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is one of the most-awaited tournaments. All the matches that have been played so far have made some major changes in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. Football fans are trying to keep a close eye on the points table to see the top teams after every match. We update the table daily after every FIFA World Cup match for those who want to see the leading teams in all eight groups.

It is important to note that two FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled for today, Thursday, 1 December. We have all the details about the match dates, timings, and venues. Football fans must take note of the upcoming games if they want to see their favourite teams play. You can also check the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table.

Here is everything you must know about the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, which officially began on 20 November. It is important to note that this is the first time Qatar is hosting the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Upcoming Match Details

According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, two FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday, 1 December. One of the upcoming matches will be played between Canada vs Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium.

The other match is set to take place between Croatia vs Belgium at the Al Rayyan Stadium, as per schedule. Football fans should remember the match dates and timings.

On Friday, 2 December, two FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be played at 12:30 AM IST. One match will take place between Japan vs Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Another match will happen between Costa Rica vs Germany at Al Bayt. All the teams belong to Group E. The teams that will play on Thursday belong to Group F.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings

It is time to take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after the Group D matches on Thursday, which took place at 12:30 am. While Australia played against Denmark, Tunisia defeated France on Thursday, 1 December.

Fans can take a look at the points table of all groups to know the top teams. Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table for the ones who want to know:

PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran310247-33
4Wales301216-51
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Argentina32015236
2Poland31112204
3Mexico311123-14
4Saudi Arabia310235-23
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoals DifferencePoints
1France32016336
2Australia320134-16
3Tunisia31111104
4Denmark301213-21
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
