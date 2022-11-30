FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings of Top Teams; Details Here

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table is updated here.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 officially began on 20 November. All the teams that have played so far have put up a tough fight against each other. Football fans across the globe are keeping a close eye on the World Cup because they want to see the top teams. They want their favourite teams to win. Viewers are also keeping a track of the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table that is updated after every match. We have all the details.
There are a total of eight groups in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Each group consists of four teams. After every match, the points table is updated for all groups. The top teams keep changing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. It is important to note that Qatar is hosting the ongoing World Cup.
Here are all the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches that will be played today, on Wednesday, 30 November. Viewers can also take a look at the updated points table to know the top teams.
Australia is ready to face Denmark today, on Wednesday, at the Al Janoub Stadium. Both teams belong to Group D. The FIFA World Cup match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST.
On Thursday, 1 December, Poland will play against Argentina, at 12:30 am. The FIFA World Cup 2022 match is set to happen at Stadium 974. Both teams belong to Group C.
Another match is scheduled to take place between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium, on Thursday. The match will begin at 12:30 am, according to the official schedule.
Viewers are excited to watch who will win the upcoming matches. One can watch the live streaming of the matches on Sports18 and on JioCinema.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A points table is led by the Netherlands, followed by Senegal. The Group B points table is led by England, followed by the USA.
Brazil is leading the FIFA World Cup points table for Group G and Group H is led by Portugal. These are all the top teams so far that fans must know before other matches take place.
Let's take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of all eight groups:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Qatar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Iran
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goals Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
