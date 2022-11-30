FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings of Top Teams; Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings of Top Teams; Details Here

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Here are the complete updated points table of all groups that you must know.
Raajwrita Dutta
Sports
Published:

|

The FIFA World Cup 2022 officially began on 20 November. All the teams that have played so far have put up a tough fight against each other. Football fans across the globe are keeping a close eye on the World Cup because they want to see the top teams. They want their favourite teams to win. Viewers are also keeping a track of the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table that is updated after every match. We have all the details.

There are a total of eight groups in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Each group consists of four teams. After every match, the points table is updated for all groups. The top teams keep changing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. It is important to note that Qatar is hosting the ongoing World Cup.

Here are all the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches that will be played today, on Wednesday, 30 November. Viewers can also take a look at the updated points table to know the top teams.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Upcoming Match Details

Australia is ready to face Denmark today, on Wednesday, at the Al Janoub Stadium. Both teams belong to Group D. The FIFA World Cup match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Another match will be played between Tunisia and France on Wednesday, 30 November, at 8:30 pm IST. The match is all set to take place at the Education City Stadium.

On Thursday, 1 December, Poland will play against Argentina, at 12:30 am. The FIFA World Cup 2022 match is set to happen at Stadium 974. Both teams belong to Group C.

Another match is scheduled to take place between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium, on Thursday. The match will begin at 12:30 am, according to the official schedule.

Viewers are excited to watch who will win the upcoming matches. One can watch the live streaming of the matches on Sports18 and on JioCinema.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top Teams in All Groups

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A points table is led by the Netherlands, followed by Senegal. The Group B points table is led by England, followed by the USA.

Poland is leading the Group C FIFA World Cup 2022 points table and France is leading Group D. According to the latest updated schedule, Group E FIFA World Cup points table is led by Spain and Group F is led by Croatia.
Brazil is leading the FIFA World Cup points table for Group G and Group H is led by Portugal. These are all the top teams so far that fans must know before other matches take place.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Tables

Let's take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of all eight groups:

PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran310247-33
4Wales301216-51
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoals DifferencePoints
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
