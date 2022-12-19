FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Records Highest Search Traffic; Know the Details Here

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final records highest Google search traffic in 25 years.
(Photo: PTI)
On Monday, 19 December 2022, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai officially revealed that due to the exciting and thrilling FIFA World Cup 2022 final, the Google search logged its highest-ever traffic in twenty-five years. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, announced this information via a post on his official Twitter handle. Viewers can take a look at the tweet on his official Twitter handle. France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 final was a nail-biting match for all.
Argentina bagged the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy after winning the finals. Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final match on Sunday, 18 December. The World Cup final was tied 3-3 after extra time. While Lionel Messi scored twice, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick. The game was so exciting that viewers couldn't move their eyes.
Due to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, the search recorded its highest-ever traffic and Sundar Pichai informed everyone.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, shared a post on Twitter stating, "Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing."
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, captioned a photo album on Instagram saying, "World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon."
