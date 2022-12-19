FIFA World Cup Final Awards: Messi Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Gets Golden Boot

After a thrilling final saw Argentina beat France on penalties, the awards for the 2022 World Cup were also announced with some of the biggest names in football recognised as Lionel Messi from Argentina was named the Best Player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The Argentinian forward won the Adidas Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player by the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG).

Kylian Mbappe from France and Luka Modric from Croatia came second and third respectively.