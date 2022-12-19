FIFA World Cup Final Awards: Messi Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Gets Golden Boot

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez poses with the Young Player award for best under 21 player of the tournament, after the World Cup final.
After a thrilling final saw Argentina beat France on penalties, the awards for the 2022 World Cup were also announced with some of the biggest names in football recognised as Lionel Messi from Argentina was named the Best Player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
The Argentinian forward won the Adidas Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player by the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG).
Kylian Mbappe from France and Luka Modric from Croatia came second and third respectively.
This was Messi's World Cup, and that was rubber-stamped as he was named the player of the tournament after the final.
The 35-year-old finally got his hands on football's biggest prize, scoring seven goals en route to hoisting the trophy high into the Qatar night. He became the first man to score in the last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of the same edition and won the individual accolade for a second time.
The Adidas Golden Boot was won by Kylian Mbappe, with 8 goals and 2 assists. Lionel Messi collected the Silver Boot and Olivier Giroud from France the Bronze.
The France forward was level with Messi on five goals heading into the showdown in Lusail. He went onto become the first man since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, tucking away two penalties and hitting a fine finish which took the game to extra-time.
It was not enough for France to retain the trophy. With eight goals across the finals, Mbappe matched Ronaldo's total from 2002 and, at the age of 23, there could still be plenty more to come from him.
There were plenty of contenders for the best young player in Qatar. Jude Bellingham would have been in the running had England not been eliminated in the quarter-finals while France's Aurelien Tchouameni was another candidate.
Fernandez, though, was superb throughout the finals, a tenacious and determined midfielder who is also good in possession and a driving force in Lionel Scaloni's Argentina at the tender age of 21.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper provided heroics in penalty shoot-out victories for Argentina against both Netherlands, where he saved two, and against France in the final where he kept out Kingsley Coman's effort to give his side the upper hand.
His presence was also obvious for all to see and his stunning one-on-one stop from Randal Kolo Muani prevented France securing a dramatic late win.
England did not leave Qatar empty-handed after all.
Gareth Southgate's side went the entire group stage without picking up as much as a booking and extended that run as they beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16.
It was only in their quarter-final defeat to France where they troubled the referee's notebook as Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was cautioned in the closing stages with England chasing the game.
