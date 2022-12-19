Vinesh, Sachin, Yuvraj & Chhetri Hail Messi's Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win

Messi seemed to have sealed victory for Argentina in extra time by scoring his second goal, before Mbappe scored his third of the night to make it 3-3 and take the match into penalties. Argentina eventually prevailed 4-2 in the shoot-out to win their third World Cup title -- 1978, 1986 2022.

Indian stars took to social media to hail Messi and Argentina for their victory.

"Messi the Goat!!! Finally, his longtime dream come true!!! World Champion 2022!!!" wrote woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Twitter.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri termed the final the best game of football he has ever watched.

"This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport," Chhetri wrote in his tweet.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too took to Twitter to congratulate Argentina and Messi on their World Cup triumph.

"Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this," wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.