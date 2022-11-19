FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: Performers, When & Where to Watch?

FIFA world cup 2022 opening ceremony details in Qatar
(Image: iStock)
The football carnival we all have been waiting for is finally here and it will take place in Qatar. There is no doubt that football fans are extremely excited about FIFA World Cup 2022. This year, 32 teams will be playing in the mega event and millions of fans can cherish the memories for a lifetime.
The opening ceremony of the World Cup is scheduled to take place on 20 November 2022, before the match between the host country- Qatar, and Ecuador. The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 PM IST then it will be followed by the above-mentioned match on 21 November 2022.
Here, you can know about the venue, timings and performers in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
FIFA World Cup 2022: When will the Opening Ceremony Take Place?
The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, 20 November 2022.
At what time will the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?
The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 14:00 GMT (7:30 IST).
Where will the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?
The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday. The stadium is located in the northeastern coastal part of the country, around 40 kilometers north of Doha.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?
In India, the interested audience can watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony on the Sports 18 channel and on Jio TV if they wish to watch the ceremony online.
Although the official list of the performers has not been released yet. As per the reports by Telegraph, the Black-Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, and Nora Fatehi are expected to perform for the opening ceremony.
The global star Shakira, who sang the official song of the 2010 World Cup is also expected to be there. Jungkook, one of seven members of the South Korean boy band, BTS may also be seen performing on the stage.
