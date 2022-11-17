In Photos: Football Fever Grips India Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: The allegiance of the nation is divided among many nation - Brazil and Argentina being notable.
The four-year wait is about to meet its conclusion, as the greatest football spectacle, the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. The biggest stars of the game are gearing up for what promises to be an event to cherish, and Indian football enthusiasts are proudly showcasing their fandom.
Like every other edition of this tournament, the allegiance of the nation is divided among many different teams, with Brazil and Argentina being the most supported sides. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and four-time champions Germany are among the other teams to receive support from India, as murals and flags are adorning the streets of West Bengal, Kerala and other states.
Topics: India fifa world cup FIFA World Cup 2022
