FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA, Organisers Ban Alcohol Sale Around Match Venues

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA said its statement on Friday.



However, FIFA said, "There is no impact on the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all of Qatar's World Cup stadiums." Bud Zero is a non-alcoholic beverage produced by Budweiser.



"Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans," FIFA added in its statement.

"The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continued support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," the statement added.