Diamond League Final: ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra on the Brink of Another Title

With the Diamond League final in Eugene up next and the Asian Games in Hangzhou thereafter, Chopra still has a little work left to do. He is driven to compete in both championships and push himself, but there is also a tinge of prudence in his desire to avoid being hurt before the season is through.

Although he acknowledges there is "not enough time" between the two tournaments, the 25-year-old says he will make preparations to be "mentally prepared" to compete.

He now has added every trophy to his star studded cabinet that matters in the world of javelin – essentially, having 'completed' the haul – but aims to keep on adding more accolades to his cabinet.