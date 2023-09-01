ADVERTISEMENT
Zurich Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second With 85.71m Throw

Despite missing the Monaco leg, Neeraj Chopra finished third on the standings ahead of the 2023 Diamond League final

Only four days after winning a historic gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra stood second in the Zurich leg of the 2023 Diamond League, courtesy of an 85.71m throw. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished at the top of the table with an 85.86m attempt.

Neeraj was not seen at his best in Switzerland, as having recently recorded throws of 88.77m and 88.17m in Hungary, he struggled to breach the 85m mark. In his first attempt, the 25-year-old could only record 80.79m.

The next couple of throws were fouls, and by then, four participants had already crossed Neeraj’s mark. However, the Olympic gold medallist did make a commendable comeback in the latter stages of the session.

An 85.22m throw in the fourth round helped Neeraj climb to the second place, and remain in striking distance of his Czech opponent.

Neeraj Chopra finished second at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League.

(Photo: Twitter/Diamond_League, altered by The Quint)

After another foul in the fifth attempt, he returned with an even better sixth throw – recording his best figure of the session at 85.71m – but on the day, it was not enough to hand him another first place.

Zurich Diamond League 2023: Men's javelin throw standings.

(Photo: Diamond League)

Story So Far in 2023 Diamond League

Albeit, from the tournament’s perspective, Neeraj had already secured his place in the final round before coming to Switzerland.

India’s first Diamond League champion started his title defence with a first-place finish in Doha, where he recorded an 88.67m throw, back in May. It also happened to be Neeraj’s first event of the year, after recovering from an injury.

A month later, Neeraj established his supremacy once again by finishing first in the Lausanne leg of the 2023 Diamond League, where his best throw was 87.66m. Although men’s javelin throw was a part of the event roster at the Monaco leg as well, which took place in July, Neeraj chose not to participate, with the World Athletics Championships then being right around the corner.

Yet, the triumphs in Doha and Lausanne were enough to hand Neeraj 16 points – 8 points for each win – but more importantly, a place in the final, which will be contested in the United States of America’s Eugene between 16 to 17 September.
Neeraj Third on Overall Standings

With the second-place finish at Zurich earning him 7 points, and taking his competition tally to 23 points, Neeraj finished third in the overall standings. Vadlejch, who finished second to Neeraj in the Tokyo Olympics, is occupying the first position with 29 points, while Germany’s Julian Weber, who recently won a gold medal at the European Games, finished second with 25 points. Although, both of them finished in all four rounds of men’s javelin throw in this year’s Diamond League.

Barring the trio, Grenada’s Anderson Peterson has also made it to the final, but boasting a personal best of 93.07m, he could only register 81.01m and finish sixth in this event. Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott and Finland’s Oliver Helander are the other two to have made it to the final.

Six javelin throwers who have qualified for the final of 2023 Diamond League.

(Photo: Diamond League)

Up Next: Diamond League Final and Asian Games

Neeraj will now compete in the final of the Diamond League in a couple of weeks' time, before heading to Hangzhou for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games.

Neeraj Chopra’s Performances in 2023:

  1. Doha Diamond League – 88.67m, First Place

  2. Lausanne Diamond League – 87.66m, First Place

  3. World Athletics Championships Qualification – 88.77m, First Place

  4. World Athletics Championships Final Round – 88.17m, Gold Medal

  5. Zurich Diamond League – 85.71m, First Place

Topics:  Neeraj Chopra   Javelin Throw   Javelin 

Published: 
