Zurich Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second With 85.71m Throw

Story So Far in 2023 Diamond League

Albeit, from the tournament’s perspective, Neeraj had already secured his place in the final round before coming to Switzerland.

India’s first Diamond League champion started his title defence with a first-place finish in Doha, where he recorded an 88.67m throw, back in May. It also happened to be Neeraj’s first event of the year, after recovering from an injury.

A month later, Neeraj established his supremacy once again by finishing first in the Lausanne leg of the 2023 Diamond League, where his best throw was 87.66m. Although men’s javelin throw was a part of the event roster at the Monaco leg as well, which took place in July, Neeraj chose not to participate, with the World Athletics Championships then being right around the corner.