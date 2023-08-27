Neeraj Chopra will be featuring in the final of men's javelin throw at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
Alongside the Olympics gold medallist, fellow Indians DP Manu and Kishore Jena will also be competing for medals.
Neeraj will have the opportunity of becoming India's first gold medallist in this competition.
Barring javelin throw, Indian athletes will be seen in two more events – women's 3000m steeplechase and men's 4x400m relay.
World Athletics Championships Live Updates: Neeraj's Story So Far in 2023
Albeit not always at his best, Neeraj Chopra has pretty much had a flawless season so far. After recovering from an injury, Neeraj's comeback bid saw him securing first place at the Doha Diamond League, with an 88.67m throw, back in May.
A month later, he competed in the Lausanne leg of the 2023 Diamond League. There, despite his best attempt being only 87.66m, Neeraj stood first once again.
The best performance of the year, however, arrived only a few days ago, when Neeraj was seen in his usual rhythm, recording an attempt of 88.77m at the heat of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
World Athletics Championships Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Stands on the Brink of History
Having created and shattered numerous records times aplenty during his illustrious career, Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated 'golden boy', will have the opportunity of adding another feather – a uniquely spectacular one – to his cap.
The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist will be competing in the final of men's javelin throw at the 2023 World Athletics Champions, wherein he will have the opportunity of becoming India's first gold medallist at this tournament.
A year ago, he became India's second medallist at the World Athletics Championships, finishing on the second place. However, he has been in scintillating form, having recorded his best throw of the year – 88.77m – in the heat.
The event will commence at 11:45pm IST.
