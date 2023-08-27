Albeit not always at his best, Neeraj Chopra has pretty much had a flawless season so far. After recovering from an injury, Neeraj's comeback bid saw him securing first place at the Doha Diamond League, with an 88.67m throw, back in May.

A month later, he competed in the Lausanne leg of the 2023 Diamond League. There, despite his best attempt being only 87.66m, Neeraj stood first once again.

The best performance of the year, however, arrived only a few days ago, when Neeraj was seen in his usual rhythm, recording an attempt of 88.77m at the heat of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.