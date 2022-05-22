Nikhat Zareen Gets Rousing Welcome From SAI Officials, Fans at IGI Airport

This was Nikhat's second appearance at a World Championship but the first in her preferred flyweight category.

She broke into the scene back in 2011 by winning the gold medal at the Junior World Boxing Championships but has since been biding her time as Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom also competes in the same category as Nikhat. The 25-year-old was forced to write to the sports minister to ask for his intervention in 2019 when she was denied a trial for the World Championships, with Mary being declared the automatic qualifier.

"I was ready for the bout and all warmed up and they came and told me there will be no trial in the flyweight category. That really hurt me, it made me feel like I wasn't even good enough to try to compete," Nikhat Zareen told The Quint in an interview in May.

However, after much controversy, there was a trial but not for the World Championship. It was for the Tokyo Olympics and Mary won the trials with ease. The bout was shrouded in controversy, with both sides flinging allegations of poor sportsmanship after the match.