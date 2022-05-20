Nikhat Zareen – A Champion in the Ring of Life

It was a grand moment of release, freedom, and exultation. The moment in which Nikhat may have felt like she finally had the licence to pursue her passion and dreams with authority. Validation can be cathartic. And Nikhat Zareen was soaked in a mountain of it, under the guise of a newly minted 52kg World Champion.

Nikhat Zareen is the World Champion in the 52kg category of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. This girl from Telangana swept her way to the title, winning each of her bouts with a 5-0 verdict from the judges. The Championship put her in elite company.

Only four other women had won the World title for India and only Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018) had done it overseas. Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), and Lekha KC (2006) are the others. Nikhat had long dreamt of inhabiting the tribe, and finally, on Friday night, she found her home among champions.

As familiar a dream as that might be, it took eleven long years since her emergence into the lights as the World Junior Champion in 2011.

Those eleven years were a constant struggle; not that honing the skills she needed – the nimble feet, steady arms, the power in her punches, and a strong torso – were not hard enough. Nikhat has been in the news for her constant battle for space and opportunities to express her unquestionable talent, as a needlessly obliged federation continued to pander to the needs of Mary Kom.

Mary remains a legend and deserves her dues. Only it need not have come at the expense of a clearly promising fighter with the guts, skills, and the hunger to succeed at the highest levels of her sport.