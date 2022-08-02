India at CWG, Day 4 Wrap: 3 Medals Won; TT, Lawn Bowls, Badminton Teams in Final

CWG 2022: India won a total of three medals on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, with two coming in judo and one in weightlifting.
(Photo: PTI)
A new sport has joined India's medal tally while three more are set to get on the board on Tuesday as India continued their good show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Four women grabbed the spotlight early in the day when they assured the country of a historic first medal in their sport - lawn bowls. The women's fours team will play for the gold later today. Also in finals are the table-tennis men's team and the badminton mixed team, who continued their impressive run in Monday's late-night semi-finals.
The medals on Monday though were won by two judokas Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav, before a little luck helped Harjinder Kaur get on the weightlifting podium.
Here's a wrap of all of India's results on Dat 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Indian judokas L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav bagged silver and bronze medals in the women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively. But the two other judokas who had qualified for the bronze medal match, Jasleen Singh and Suchika Tariyal faced defeats in their fixtures.
27-year-old Shushila fought hard before losing the final via 'Waza-Ari' in a match that lasted 4.25-minute minutes, against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi. This was Shushila's second silver medal at the showpiece event after she finished runners-up at the 2014 Glasgow games.
Yadav though dished out a dominating show to take down Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus with a 'Ippon' in his bronze medal match.
The Indian women's fours lawn bowls team has entered the gold medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
India lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women's fours event.
The women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday at 4:15pm IST.
Harjinder Kaur on the podium of the women's 71kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition while Ajay Singh (81kg) missed a third place finish by 1 kg on Monday.
Luck was on Harjinder's side as she was assured of a podium finish only after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.
India's Ajay Singh reacts after an unsuccessful attempt during the men's 81kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
A low snatch total and a fluffed clean and jerk lift cost Ajay Singh (81kg) dear as the Indian weightlifter missed the bronze medal by a whisker in his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance. The 25-year-old managed a total effort of 319kg (143kg+176kg) to finish fourth best in the men's 81kg event.
Home favourite England's Chris Murray 325kg (144kg+181kg) grabbed the gold while Australian lifter Kyle Bruce (143kg+180kg) 323kg clinched the silver and Canada's Nicholas Vachon 320kg (140kg+180kg) finished with a bronze.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after the end of their match during the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games.
The men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek.
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India's lead to 2-0.
The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean.
India will next play Malaysia in the gold medal match today at 10pm IST.
Sharath Kamal took down world number 15 Aruna Quadri as defending champions India rode past Nigeria 3-0 to make another final at the Commonwealth Games.
G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening doubles tie against Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun Bode in straight games to set the tone for the tie.
It was the 40-year-old Sharath who won the crucial second singles match against Quadri to provide a big advantage to India. The final scoreline read 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 15-13 in favour of the Indian.
India's highest ranked player Sathiyan then battled past Omotayo 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 to complete a fine victory.
India will now fight for the gold medal on Tuesday, against Singapore, starting 6pm IST.
Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals.
Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.
Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.
India squandered a three-goal advantage and were held to a 4-4 draw by hosts England in their second Pool B match at the Commonwealth Games.
The Indians started brilliantly and dominated the first two quarters to enjoy a comfortable 3-0 lead at half time. But the Englishmen came out hard in the final two quarters to stun the Indians.
The Indians scored through Lalit Upadhayay (3rd minute), Mandeep Singh (13th and 22nd) and Harmanpreet Singh (46th) from a penalty corner. England produced a valiant fightback in the second half and scored through Liam Ansell (42nd), Nick Bandurak (47th, 53rd) and Phil Roper (53rd).
Saurav Ghosal progressed to the men's singles semifinals, but it was curtains for Joshna Chinappa as she suffered a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games.
Ghosal, ranked world number 15, recovered from a defeat in the second set to see off Scotland's Greg Lobbon 11-5 8-11 11-7 11-3, and will square off against New Zealand's Paul Coll in the last four.
Chinappa, an 18-time national champion, however, couldn't produce her best, losing 9-11 5-11 13-15 to the 27-year-old Haughton.
Srihari Nataraj during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth in the men's 50m backstroke event, while Sajan Prakash's campaign ended after he could not make it to the final of the men's 100m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
Srihari clocked 25.23s in the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre and still has one more event left, the 200m backstroke.
Prakash, on the other hand, couldn't capitalise on a second chance at making the final of the 100m butterfly as he finished last in the 16-swimmer semifinals with a time of 54.24s.
The Kerala swimmer had been knocked out of the event after finishing seventh in his heat and 19th overall. However, three swimmers including a reserve withdrew from the final which gave Prakash a second shot at making the final eight.
Pranati Nayak of Team India competes in the apparatus Women's Vault finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham.
Pranati Nayak finished fifth in women's vault final of artistic gymnastics event. The 27-year-old from West Bengal scored 13.633 in her first vault attempt and 11.766 in her second go for an average of 12.699 at the Arena Birmingham.
Pranati, who scored 13.275 in the qualification, was handed a penalty of 0.1 and 0.3 in her two attempts.
Australia's Georgia Godwin won the gold medal with a score of 13.233, while Canada's Laurie Denommee (13.233) and Scotland's Shannon Archer (13.083) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.
Ronaldo Laitonjam of India rides in the men's 1000m time trial final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark.
Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam came up with a timing of 1:02.500 to finish 12th in men's 1000m time trial final in the Commonwealth Games.
The 20-year-old Indian, who had clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category at the Asian Track Championship in June, was 2.995 seconds behind gold medallist Matthew Glaetzer, who clocked 59.505.
Another Australian, Thomas Cornish (1:00.036), and Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul (1:00.089) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.
