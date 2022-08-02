India at CWG, Day 4 Wrap: 3 Medals Won; TT, Lawn Bowls, Badminton Teams in Final

A new sport has joined India's medal tally while three more are set to get on the board on Tuesday as India continued their good show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Four women grabbed the spotlight early in the day when they assured the country of a historic first medal in their sport - lawn bowls. The women's fours team will play for the gold later today. Also in finals are the table-tennis men's team and the badminton mixed team, who continued their impressive run in Monday's late-night semi-finals.

The medals on Monday though were won by two judokas Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav, before a little luck helped Harjinder Kaur get on the weightlifting podium.

Here's a wrap of all of India's results on Dat 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.