CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver, Vijay Kumar Grabs Bronze for India in Judo

L Shushila Devi won a silver medal in the judo women's 48kg after losing to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa by waza-ari in the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

If suceeded, the 27-year-old would have become the first Indian to win a gold medal for the country in judo at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, India's Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze in the men's 60kg judo as he subdued his opponent Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus via ippon in less than a minute. However, it was a dissapointing end for Indian judokas Jasleen Singh Saini and Suchika Tariyal in the bronze medal playoffs.

Jasleen lost to Nathan Katz of Australia by ippon in the men's 66kg while Suchika suffered defeat by waza-ari to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius in the women's 57kg.