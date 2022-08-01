CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh Misses Out on a Bronze Medal by a Whisker

India's Ajay Singh missed out on a bronze medal by a whisker in a nail-biting men's 81kg weightlifting competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

The 25-year-old's total lift of 319kg (143kg snatch,176kg clean and jerk) was not enough to win him a medal in Birmingham as he fell short by just a kilo behind Nicholas Vachon (320kg) of Canada, who finished third.

Meanwhile, England's Chris Murray (325kg) set a new Games record in overall lift to walk away with the gold followed by Australia's Kyle Bruce (323kg) in the second place.