CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver, Vijay Kumar Grabs Bronze for India in Judo

India's Shushila Devi won silver in the women's 48kg judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
L Shushila Devi won a silver medal in the judo women's 48kg after losing to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa by 'Waza Ari' in the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
If suceeded, the 27-year-old would have become the first Indian to win a gold medal for the country in judo at the Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, India's Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze in the men's 60kg judo as he subdued his opponent Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus via ippon in less than a minute. However, India's hopes of a second bronze medal got crushed when Jasleen Singh Saini lost to Nathan Katz of Australia by ippon in the men's 66kg.
A 'waza-ari' is awarded after a player throws the opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon.
Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on his back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.
The first Indian judoka to book a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Shushila was handed a shido, a minor penalty, in the first 40 seconds of the match. However, Whitebooi also conceded a shido 68 seconds later making it an evenly poised contest.
With the clock ticking, both the competitors once again conceded a shido just before normal time ended. With the game moving to golden score, Shushila finally lost the plot as Whitebooi launched a fine attack to win the summit clash via 'Waza Ari'.
Prior to her bout with Priscilla, Shushila had overcome Harriet Bonface of Malawi by an ippon to reach the semi-finals.
Shushila already has a Commonwealth medal under her belt, having won a silver medal in the women's 48 kg in the 2014 edition of the tournament in Glasgow.
(With inputs from Agencies)
