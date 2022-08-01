CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver, Vijay Kumar Grabs Bronze for India in Judo

L Shushila Devi won a silver medal in the judo women's 48kg after losing to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa by 'Waza Ari' in the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

If suceeded, the 27-year-old would have become the first Indian to win a gold medal for the country in judo at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, India's Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze in the men's 60kg judo as he subdued his opponent Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus via ippon in less than a minute. However, India's hopes of a second bronze medal got crushed when Jasleen Singh Saini lost to Nathan Katz of Australia by ippon in the men's 66kg.