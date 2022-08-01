CWG 2022: Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin Advance to Boxing Quarter-finals

Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed to the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals here on Monday.

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.

Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the Round of 16.