CWG 2022: Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin Advance to Boxing Quarter-finals

A file photo of Indian boxer Amit Panghal who stormed into the quarterfinals of the men's flyweight (51kg) boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
(Photo: AP)
Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed to the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals here on Monday.
Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.
Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the Round of 16.
He is now one win away from securing his second CWG medal. In the last edition in Gold Coast, he had clinched a silver. He will face 20-year-old Lennon Mulligan of Scotland.
"I could have stepped it up but there is a long way to go, and I am here for gold. I won silver at Gold Coast, and I am here to go one better. I am only interested in the gold medal. That's why I took it on points, to get a good bit of work in the ring," he added.
Last edition's bronze medallist, Hussamudin also put up a dominant display in his fast-paced bout.
The 28-year-old Indian was at his counter-attacking best as he landed sharp punches while dancing across the ring. He will fancy his chances of a second CWG medal as he faces Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the quarterfinals.
