CWG 2022: India Outsmart Singapore to Enter Badminton Mixed Team Final

Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning World champion Loh Kean Yew as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

The men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semi-final with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India's lead to 2-0.