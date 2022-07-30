CWG 2022: Teen Squash Star Anahat Singh Starts Campaign With Emphatic Win

The youngest member of the Indian contingent, 14-year-old squad prodigy Anahat Singh had an excellent start to her campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' Jada Ross by a 3-0 margin on Friday to book her place in the round of 32.

Anahat looked incredibly confident from the start, and it never seemed that she could lose. Ross tried to put up a fight in the first game, but her efforts were not enough to get the better of the youngster as Anahat secured an 11-5 win.