Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
On Day 2, star athletes such as Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be seen in action
India will be looking to maintain the momentum and finish the second day of the games with the same zest and intensity after a very successful Day 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Day 2 of action of the 2022 CWG will include a star-studded weightlifting competition, including Mirabai Chanu while Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain will also start her campaign.
Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 2
Athletics - Starts at 11:30 AM
Men's Marathon Final - Nitender Rawat
Lawn Bowls – Starts at 1 PM
Weightlifting - Starts at 1:30 PM
Men's 55kg - Sanket Mahadev and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Final at 6:15pm)
Women's 55kg - Mirabai Chanu (Final at 10:15pm)
Badminton - Mixed Team Event
1:30 PM - Qualifying Round 2 - India vs Sri Lanka
11:30PM - Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Australia
Table Tennis - Starts at 2 PM
Women's Team Round 3 (India vs Guyana)
Men's Team Round 3 (India vs Northern Island)
8:30 PM - Women's Team Quarterfinal (if qualified)
Cycling - Starts at 2:30 PM
Swimming - Starts at 3 PM
Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat
Boxing - Starts at 4:30 PM
Men's 57kg - MD. Hussamuddin
Men's 92kg - Sanjeet
Women's 70kg - Lovlina Borgohain
Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM
Men's and Women’s Singles Round of 32
Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts at 9 PM
Women's Team Final and Individuals Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta
Hockey - Starts at 11:30 PM
Women's Pool Stage - India vs Wales
