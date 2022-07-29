ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

On Day 2, star athletes such as Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be seen in action

Prajakta Bhawsar
Published
Olympic Sports
1 min read
Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
i

India will be looking to maintain the momentum and finish the second day of the games with the same zest and intensity after a very successful Day 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Day 2 of action of the 2022 CWG will include a star-studded weightlifting competition, including Mirabai Chanu while Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain will also start her campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 2

Also Read

CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa Beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch, Enters Round of 16

CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa Beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch, Enters Round of 16

Athletics - Starts at 11:30 AM

Men's Marathon Final - Nitender Rawat

Lawn Bowls – Starts at 1 PM

Weightlifting - Starts at 1:30 PM

Men's 55kg - Sanket Mahadev and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Final at 6:15pm)

Women's 55kg - Mirabai Chanu (Final at 10:15pm)

Badminton - Mixed Team Event

1:30 PM - Qualifying Round 2 - India vs Sri Lanka

11:30PM - Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Australia

Also Read

Sindhu, Manpreet Carry Flag as 2022 CWG Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony

Sindhu, Manpreet Carry Flag as 2022 CWG Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony
ADVERTISEMENT

Table Tennis - Starts at 2 PM

Women's Team Round 3 (India vs Guyana)

Men's Team Round 3 (India vs Northern Island)

8:30 PM - Women's Team Quarterfinal (if qualified)

Cycling - Starts at 2:30 PM

Swimming - Starts at 3 PM

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat

Boxing - Starts at 4:30 PM

Men's 57kg - MD. Hussamuddin

Men's 92kg - Sanjeet

Women's 70kg - Lovlina Borgohain

Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM

Men's and Women’s Singles Round of 32

Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts at 9 PM

Women's Team Final and Individuals Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta

Hockey - Starts at 11:30 PM

Women's Pool Stage - India vs Wales

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×