Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovlina Gears up for Kiwi Bout With Coach by Her Side

Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovlina Borgohain will face Ariane Nicholson in round of 16.
(Photo: PTI)
Having kicked up a storm after alleging 'mental harassment' over her personal coach Sandhya Gurung not getting the right accreditation to be with her during practice, Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will step into the ring at the National Exhibition Centre here on Saturday, for her first challenge at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Lovlina's post on social media had stirred up a Hornet's nest and forced the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take away the accreditation of the team's doctor and hand Sandhya Gurung the opportunity to be with her ward and help her prepare for her first bout.
Now it is the time for the 25-year-old pugilist from Assam to perform in the ring. Lovlina will open her campaign in a Round-of-16 bout against Ariane Nicholson of New Zealand in the women's over 66kg-70kg (light middle weight) division on Saturday.
Getting past her will ensure Lovlina a place in the semifinals and will assure her of at least a bronze medal. Considering her talent and performance over the years, Lovlina should consider anything less than gold medal in this competition as a poor result.
Now that she has her coach by her side, Lovlina can go into her bouts with a clear mind and concentrate only on her performance.
