CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Sindhu, Manika, Women's Cricket & Hockey Teams in Action
Commonwealth Games 2022: All the latest updates from Indians in action on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games
Women's cricket makes its debut at the Commonwealth Games today with the T20I match between India and Australia, starting 3:30pm IST.
The Indian women's hockey team also open their campaign, against Ghana, at 6:30pm IST.
PV Sindhu is part of the badminton mixed team event where India take on Pakistan at 6:30pm IST.
India's Schedule on Day 1 of CWG
SWIMMING
Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:11 pm) Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (4:03 pm) Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3 pm) Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (7:07 pm)
CRICKET
India vs Australia- Group A Premiminary Round (3:30 pm)
BOXING
Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (5pm)
GYMNASTICS
Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (4:30 pm) Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)
HOCKEY
India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)
LAWN BOWLS
Tania Choudhary- Women Singles Sectional Play Round 1 (1 pm) Chandan Kumar, Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain - Men's Triple Sectional Play Round 1 (1pm) Chandan Kumar, Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain - Men's Triple Sectional Play Round 2 (4pm) Tania Choudhary- Women Singles Sectional Play Round 2 (4pm) Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar- Men's Pairs Sectional Play Round 1 (7:30pm) Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni- Women's Fours Sectional Play Round 1 (7:30pm) Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar- Men's Pairs Sectional Play Round 2(10:30pm) Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni- Women's Fours Sectional Play Round 1 (10:30pm)
SQUASH
Anahat Singh- Women's singles Round of 64 (11pm) Abhay Singh - Men's singles Round of 64 (11:45pm)
TABLE TENNIS
Men's Team - Group 3 Match 1 (4;30 pm) Women's Team- Group 2 Match 1 (2pm)
Women's Team- Group 2 Match 3 (8:30pm) Men's Team - Group 3 Match 3 (11 pm)
TRACK CYCLING
Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification (3:25 pm) Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (4:12 pm) Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (4:46 pm) Men Team 4000m Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (9:50 pm) Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (10:25 pm) Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (10:33 pm)
TRIATHLON
Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:31 pm) Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (7:01 pm).
BADMINTON
India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30pm)
Day 1 Starts at 1pm IST
After four long years, the Commonwealth Games is now back and action gets underway today across Birmingham with athletes starting their medal campaigns.
India has some big matches on the opening day with the women's cricket team taking on top ranked Australia in what will be women's cricket's debut match in CWG history. That game gets underway at 3:30pm IST.
Also in action are two big stars from the Gold Coast edition - PV Sindhu and Manika Batra who will be competing in the team events today.
