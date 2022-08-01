CWG 2022 Live, Day 4: Ajay Singh's Weightlifting Event Underway

Live updates from Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games where Ajay Singh's weightlifting final is now underway.
Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now underway and there are two Indians in weightlifting finals - Ajay Singh and Harjinder Kaur (11pm).
The badminton mixed team will face Singapore for a spot in the final at 11pm IST.
The men's table-tennis team are also in the semi-final today, starting 11.30 pm IST.
He moved his listed weight up by two to 137kg and Commonwealth Champion Ajay Singh starts his campaign with a successful first lift in Snatch.
Ajay is the national record holder in the 81kg category, with a combined weight of 338kg (148+190) that he did in Samoa, in 2019.
India's medal campaign on this Monday is now underway with Ajay Singh's 81kg weightlifting final. The 24-year old has listed 135kg as his first Snatch effort with seven lifters slotted at the same, or higher.
Day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will see two Indians in medal events - both weightlifters. Ajay Singh's men's 81kg event gets underway at 2pm while Harjinder Kaur's Women's 71Kg event will start at 11pm.
Here's India's full schedule for today:
Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)
Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)
48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)
54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)
75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)
Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)
Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)
Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)
Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)
Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)
Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)
Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)
Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)
Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)
Women's 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)
Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)
Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)
Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)
Women's four semifinal: 1 pm.
