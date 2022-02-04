India-England Face-Off: Yash Dhull-Led Team Eye Record 5th U-19 World Cup Title

While India hopes to continue to dominate this tournament, England have a small bit of history as a source of inspiration. If England win the U-19 World Cup, they will hold the ODI titles in the Men's, Women's, and U19 events.

But it hasn’t been an easy ride for India, who have fought off COVID-19 during the tournament. Despite the multiple cases of the virus, India dominated the group stage, as the reserve players stepped up with aplomb.

Rarely have India seemed troubled in the World Cup so far and the players are seemingly gung-ho about the final. The last batch of U-19 cricketers was defeated by Bangladesh, and the current lot will undoubtedly not want to end up on the wrong side of the result at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North-South, Antigua.

The Indian team come into the final on the back of an unbeaten run which started off against a tough South Africa. After this, they swatted away Ireland with ease before being hit by COVD-19. Five Indian players, including captain Yash Dhull, were in isolation before the game against Uganda, and the team had a tough time putting together a playing XI. The BCCI, meanwhile, was hurrying across backup players, but they’d need to go through quarantine before taking the field.

But the Indian team dug deep, and despite not having their talismanic skipper in the line-up, they turned on the style against Uganda as records tumbled. Raj Bawa played a record-breaking inning of 162 runs. He broke Shikhar Dhawan's record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter at the U-19 World Cup.

Once through the group stages with a cent-percent record, India rolled over defending champions Bangladesh with utmost ease in the quarter-final, before Australia were put away with panache.