Why is South Africa's Dewald Brewis Known as 'Baby AB'?

Dewald Brevis with AB De Villiers
Image: Dewald17Brevis/Twitter
IPL 2022 might not see the legendary AB De Villiers in the red of Royal Challengers Bangalore, but there could be a younger version of him at the tournament. One of the stars of the U-19 cricket World Cup that is being played in the Caribbean; Dewald Brevis from South Africa is known as Baby AB by his teammates for the striking resemblance with the legendary former Proteas captain.
Even though South Africa were knocked out of contention for final by Sri Lanka in the Super League Playoff Semi-final 1, Brevis is the top scorer in the tournament. He has a chance to add to the 368 runs he has already scored when South Africa face Bangladesh in the seventh-place playoff match.
Brevis burst onto the scene at the U-19 World Cup when he displayed his ability to score at good clip irrespective of the field set against him, courtesy his brilliant timing and strokeplay. He started off the tournament with a fantastic half century against India in the opening game and caught everyone’s attention not only for his batting abilities but his stance as well as both reminded everyone of AB de Villiers.
In fact, after he got to his half-century against India, his teammates held up a placard saying ‘Baby AB’ as they cheered him on from the sidelines. The similarities between the two cricketers is so evident that even AB noticed it.
"I'll admit I didn't expect much (when we met), until I saw him bat & saw how much potential he has. There are similarities between our styles & attacking nature,” AB de Villiers was quoted as saying by Netwerk24.com.
Brevis, who is a big fan of the former South Africa captain, played for the same school (Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies)) as AB as well and also wears the number 17 jersey.
"Affies is a school that is very full of tradition. When you walk along those red walls and see the photographs of all the first teams, and pictures with people like AB and Faf du Plessis in them, and some of the other big names, it's very inspiring," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
In an interview to ICC, Brevis also spoke about how he is a big fan of ABD and had asked the legend before picking the number 17 jersey.
In fact, AB has also been mentoring him for a couple of years now and Brevis has understandably enjoyed that very much. "During lockdown, I contacted him and I asked him for some advice and he always made time to reply to me," Brevis said. "I like the way he explains cricket. He keeps it simple."
It is not very difficult to guess which is Brevis’ favourite team in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore side is admittedly his most loved and while AB is a part of the reason, Brevis also enjoys watching Virat Kohli.
Brevis has listed himself for the IPL Auction this year and is one of 590 players who will go under the hammer. His base price is INR 20 lakhs for the mega-auction.
“..I also want to play in a T20 competition, especially the IPL. I love the IPL. My brother and I live for the IPL."
The 18-year-old has been stepping up for the South African U-19 team whenever needed and doing it in emphatic style. The IPL franchises will definitely have noticed that.
Will we see him partner up with Kohli at RCB?
(With Inputs from Cricinfo)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)