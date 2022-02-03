Why is South Africa's Dewald Brewis Known as 'Baby AB'?

Brevis burst onto the scene at the U-19 World Cup when he displayed his ability to score at good clip irrespective of the field set against him, courtesy his brilliant timing and strokeplay. He started off the tournament with a fantastic half century against India in the opening game and caught everyone’s attention not only for his batting abilities but his stance as well as both reminded everyone of AB de Villiers.

In fact, after he got to his half-century against India, his teammates held up a placard saying ‘Baby AB’ as they cheered him on from the sidelines. The similarities between the two cricketers is so evident that even AB noticed it.

"I'll admit I didn't expect much (when we met), until I saw him bat & saw how much potential he has. There are similarities between our styles & attacking nature,” AB de Villiers was quoted as saying by Netwerk24.com.

Brevis, who is a big fan of the former South Africa captain, played for the same school (Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies)) as AB as well and also wears the number 17 jersey.