Ostwal, Dhull, Raghuvanshi Among India's Top Performers at U19 Cricket World Cup

India’s U-19 cricketers have had it tough at the ongoing World Cup in the Caribbean with COVID-19 hitting more than a few players early in the tournament. However, the Yash Dhull led side, coached by VVS Laxman, have not let that affect them and have gone from strength to strength since the very first game.
After seeing of a strong South African side, India made short work of Ireland, Uganda and Bangladesh before demolishing Australia in the semi-final. India have not lost against Australia at the U-19 World Cup since 1998 and will be playing their eighth final in the tournament.
Almost everyone has stepped up when required, especially with the team digging deep into their resources when COVID-19 struck. The likes Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vicky Ostwal and Raj Bawa to name a few have excelled in pressure situations, driving the team on to the final.
So who have been among the top performers for the India U-19 side at the World Cup?
An India U-19 captain who hails from Delhi and is a classy right handed batter, now where have we seen that before?
Will he follow the footsteps of a certain Virat Kohli? While that is definitely not a conversation for now, Dhull has led the team from the front in the World Cup, scoring important runs. Unfortunately, he was hit by COVID-19 which kept him away from the games for a while but he started off well with an 82-run knock against a tough South African side.
Assured and classy at the crease, the stylish Dhull will be eyeing a big performance at the the World Cup final against England. Once he was back after recovering from COVID-19, Dhull has been like a man on a mission.
A mainstay in the current India U-19 men’s squad that is playing the World Cup, Hangargekar could also be in demand at the IPL Auction. Raw pace and an ability to hit the deck hard is what makes the young bowler so special and in four games at the World Cup, he’s picked 5 wickets so far, ahead of India’s final against England.
Hangargekar is known to have good control with the new ball as well and can be a tricky customer to deal with.
He has the reputation of being the best six hitter in the Indian U-19 squad, and showed off some of that ability with a quick fire 39 off 17 against Ireland in the group stage.
He is possibly the best bowler in the current India U-19 squad and he started off the World Cup with a fabulous spell of 5/28 against South Africa. In 5 games, he has picked a total of 12 wickets and leads the charts for the Indian bowlers.
The left arm spinner has been key to India’s success with the ball and is likely to play a big role in the final against England as well.
After the World Cup, Ostwal, much like Ravi Bishnoi previously, has the potential to be the surprise package at the IPL this year among the spinners and could prove to be a very handy addition for the franchises.
Among India’s better batters at the U-19 World Cup, Bawa created history in the game against Uganda with an unbeaten 162. His innings became the highest individual score by an Indian batter in U-19 World Cup history.
In a total of 4 innings that he has played, Bawa has scored 217 runs and smashed 17 boundaries and 9 sixes. Not only with the bat but also with the ball, Bawa has played an important role for India at the tournament, picking big wickets in the game against South Africa.
The opener has been one of the top performers across teams at the U-19 World Cup and has scored plenty of runs for his side. In 5 games, Raghuvanshi has scored 278 runs with a century and half-century to go. The opening batter has smacked 39 fours and six maximums.
A dependable batter at the top of the order, Raghuvanshi will be eyeing a good score in the final against England.
His superb batting so far in the tournament has been a key factor in India’s good run.
