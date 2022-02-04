From Battling COVID-19 to Reaching Final Unbeaten: India's 2022 U-19 WC Journey

Carrying the legacy of their domination at the Under-19 World Cups, India have once again booked their berth in the finale of the marquee tournament in junior cricket, despite being hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad midway through the tournament.

The Yash Dhull-led side registered a comprehensive 96-run win against Australia in the semifinal on Wednesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground to set up a date with England in the World Cup final on Saturday.

Saturday's clash will be India's fourth consecutive ICC U-19 World Cup final, where they will play for a chance to win the title for the fifth time in the country's history.