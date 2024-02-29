WPL Points Table 2024: Delhi Capitals at Top After Today's Win; All Standings

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL Points Table 2024: Delhi Capitals at Top After Today's Win; All Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: Delhi Capitals at top after today's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in women's Premier League Standings.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in women's Premier League Standings.</p></div>
Season 2 of Women's Premier League commenced from 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, and will conclude on 17 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently leading the WPL 2024 Points Table with 4 points. They have won both the matches played so far. Mumbai Indians is at second position position with 4 points, Out of 3 matches played, they won 2 and lost 1.

Like previous season, the format of Women's Premier League 2024 will be same. The topper of WPL points table will clash against  the winner of the eliminator match between the teams in second and third place.

Let us check out the latest and updated WPL Points Table 2024 after RCB vs DC match today on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

Women's Premier League Points Table

Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.

WPL Points Table 2024

TeamsPlayedWonLostPoints
Delhi Capitals3214
Royal Challengers Bangalore3214
Mumbai Indians3214
U.P Warriorz3120
Gujarat Giants2020
WPL 2024 Start Date

The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.

WPL 2024 End Date

The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.

