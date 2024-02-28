WPL Points Table 2024: RCB and MI Leading the Women's Premier League Standings

Season 2 of Women's Premier League commenced in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium with an opening game between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently leading the WPL 2024 Points Table with 4 points. So far, they have played two games, which they have won both.
This season, the WPL will proceed with its present format, with the team that tops the standings advancing straight to the final game and taking on the winner of the eliminator between the teams in second and third place.
After today's match between the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, the Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings are available here.
Women's Premier League Points Table
Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.
WPL 2024 Points Table
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|2
|U.P Warriorz
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gujarat Giants
|2
|0
|2
|0
WPL 2024 Start Date
The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.
WPL 2024 End Date
The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.
