WPL: UP Warriorz Register First Win of Season, beat Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets

Earlier, UP Warriorz captain won the toss and elected to field. Nat Sciver-Brunt was leading Mumbai Indians in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed out due to a niggle.

The UPW bowlers started off well, bowling tight lines and lengths and keeping the MI openers in check, conceding just 13 runs off the first four overs. Hayley Matthews survived an early scare as she was given caught behind in the fourth over when on 6, but she decided to review it, and the decision was overturned as there was no bat involved.

Yastika Bhatia finally upped the ante with some scintillating strokeplay as she hit three fours and a six off Anjali Sarvani as MI reached 36/0 at the end of the Powerplay. Matthews, too, found her groove as she cracked a four and a six off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. She, however, got lucky in the next over as Poonam Khemnar dropped a tough chance at deep cover off Harris, but the bowler got rewarded two balls later as she had Bhatia (26 off 22) caught at short mid-wicket.

Matthews got her momentum back, smacking three fours off Deepti Sharma as MI reached 71/1 at the halfway mark. Matthews got lucky again in the 12th over as she was dropped by Deepti Sharma on 43 off a tough chance. Just as the Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt partnership was gaining strength, a huge mix-up saw Sciver-Brunt (19 off 14) get run out. Matthews then brought up her half-century off 44 balls.

The MI opener, however, couldn't convert the start into a big one, as she holed out to long on off Gayakwad on 55. MI lost Matthews at an important stage. Amelia Kerr then breathed some energy with 23 off 16 as crucial little contributions from Pooja Vastrakar (18 off 12) and Issy Wong (15* off 6) took MI past 150 and helped them post 161/6. Earlier, Vrinda Dinesh had to go off the field after suffering an injury.