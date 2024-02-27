Asha Shobana – Starting With Paper Balls to Becoming First Indian with WPL Fifer

Over two decades of playing the sport but it was the eventful evening of Saturday, 24 February when the spotlight fell squarely on Asha Shobana – she etched her name in the record books as the first Indian to achieve a remarkable five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

It was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) campaign opener against UP Warriorz (UPW) when the Kerala-born leg spinner rose to the occasion and produced a match-winning spell – 5/22 which featured a sensational three-wicket over.

Having been secured by the franchise for her base price of Rs 10 lakh in the inaugural season of the tournament, Shobana's initial stint yielded only 5 wickets in 5 matches. Yet, the management showed faith in the veteran bowler and gave her another opportunity by retaining her for the next season.

Asha’s cricketing journey mirrors the rollercoaster ride familiar to many athletes in our nation, one that is filled with ups and downs. In playing for RCB in the WPL, her childhood dream came true.