Asha Shobana – Starting With Paper Balls to Becoming First Indian with WPL Fifer

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Asha Shobana is the first Indian to pick a five-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League (WPL).
Over two decades of playing the sport but it was the eventful evening of Saturday, 24 February when the spotlight fell squarely on Asha Shobana – she etched her name in the record books as the first Indian to achieve a remarkable five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
It was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) campaign opener against UP Warriorz (UPW) when the Kerala-born leg spinner rose to the occasion and produced a match-winning spell – 5/22 which featured a sensational three-wicket over.
Having been secured by the franchise for her base price of Rs 10 lakh in the inaugural season of the tournament, Shobana's initial stint yielded only 5 wickets in 5 matches. Yet, the management showed faith in the veteran bowler and gave her another opportunity by retaining her for the next season.
Asha’s cricketing journey mirrors the rollercoaster ride familiar to many athletes in our nation, one that is filled with ups and downs. In playing for RCB in the WPL, her childhood dream came true.
Asha's cricket journey kicked off on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, playing with her cricket-loving brother and neighbours. They crafted makeshift balls from newspapers wrapped in milk packets, secured with rubber bands. Young Asha even fashioned bats from coconut tree barks.
“As a kid, I used to make bats out of coconut tree [barks] and put the number “10” on it, as though it was [Sachin] Tendulkar’s bat,” she added.
Asha pulled off soccer player, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard's unique goal celebration way during RCB's match against UPW.
“I watch a lot of football. I am a fan of the Arsenal team. Being a fellow ‘Gooner’, I brought out the Trossard celebration. He is one of the Arsenal players,” she revealed during a virtual press conference organised by the franchise on Sunday afternoon.
At the age of 12, Asha went for her first district cricket trials without informing her parents. Her parents were frantic, almost racing to the nearby police station, as their daughter hadn't returned home three hours past her usual school closing time. However, the tension melted into pure relief when Asha burst through the door and revealed her selection to the district women’s cricket team.
At the age of 12, Asha was selected in the district team.
During the district games, she crossed paths with the late Shabina Jacob, the former captain of the Kerala Women's cricket team. This encounter marked a significant turning point in Asha's life.
“The selection was monitored by Sreekumar sir and late Shabeena Jacob ma’am. They liked the way I was playing and selected me to the district team,” she explained.
Asha knew her calling was a life in cricket. A devoted follower of Australian wrist spinner Stuart MacGill, she initially played as a pacer till one suggestion from her coach at the time, got her on the path she still follows.
“I started playing cricket at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram under late Sreekumar sir. I started as a fast bowler but one day he saw me bowling leg-spin after a training session as I was tired. He did not get angry. But he told me to continue bowling leg-spin and it was a big turning point in my career,” she revealed.
In achieving her five-wicket haul, Asha followed in the footsteps of former India leg spinner and captain Anil Kumble – both of them are the first RCB bowlers to pick a fifer in WPL and IPL, respectively. Interestingly, while Asha's accomplishment occurred during the second match of the WPL's second season, Kumble's iconic moment—5 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals—unfolded in the second match of the second edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2009. While it might seem like a coincidence, it wasn't the only connection Asha had with Kumble.
Asha with legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble.
“And he was like, ‘Oh, good, [it's] very good to hear those words,' and he wished me well for the match. He asked me, ‘Are you playing on the 24th?’” I said, “Yes sir, I think so. So, that was also a coincidence,” she revealed.
Asha, who has put in a lot of effort in domestic cricket, shares how her RCB has transformed her life, providing a chance to fulfil her dreams.
“In domestic cricket, I worked so hard playing for 15 years and now getting the recognition, I'm feeling so relieved to finally get the recognition I deserve. WPL has not only changed my life but it has changed the lives of several other players, especially the domestic players.”
Asha in coversation with RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana.
“It has taught us to dream, otherwise, how one can play with players like Elysse Perry, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. I had never thought that. But now everybody can dream,” she said.
