RCB vs DC WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is in full swing and cricket fans in India are excited to watch all the matches. The next WPL 2024 match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Fans are excited to watch the RCB vs DC WPL 2024 match that is set to be conducted on Thursday, 29 February. We have all the latest details about the upcoming match for interested viewers in the country.
The RCB vs DC WPL 2024 is scheduled to be played in Bengaluru. In the last face-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, RCB won by eight wickets. The team is gearing up to give its best in the upcoming Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match as well. Fans can watch the live streaming on the designated app.
Here is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 date, time, venue, and live streaming updates you should note before the match starts. Read till the end to know the latest information.
When will the RCB vs DC WPL 2024 be played?
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match will take place on Thursday, 29 February.
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 begin?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match on Thursday is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
What is the venue of the RCB vs DC WPL match?
The RCB vs DC Women's Premier League 2024 match will be conducted at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 live?
You can watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match live broadcast on the Sports 18 channel on Thursday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the RCB vs DC Women's Premier League 2024 in India?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 on the Jio Cinema app and official website on the scheduled date.
