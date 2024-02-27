WPL Points Table 2024: RCB at Top With 4 Points After Today's Win; All Standings

The Women's Premier League's Season 2 commenced at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, 23 February 2024, with a match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. With four points, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are now leading the WPL 2024 Points Table. They have won both of the two games they have played thus far.



The WPL will continue to play its current format this season, with the team that finishes first in the standings going directly to the final game and facing the team that wins the eliminator between the teams in second and third place.



Here is the latest and updated Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings following today's game between the Royal Challengers and Gujarat Giants.