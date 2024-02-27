Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL Points Table 2024: RCB at Top With 4 Points After Today's Win; All Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: RCB at Top With 4 Points After Today's Win; All Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: Check out the latest position of all teams in the Women's Premier League Standings.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in women's Premier League Standings.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in women's Premier League Standings.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Women's Premier League's Season 2 commenced at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, 23 February 2024, with a match between the  Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. With four points, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are now leading the WPL 2024 Points Table. They have won both of the two games they have played thus far.

The WPL will continue to play its current format this season, with the team that finishes first in the standings going directly to the final game and facing the team that wins the eliminator between the teams in second and third place.

Here is the latest and updated Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings following today's game between the Royal Challengers and Gujarat Giants.

Also ReadAsha Shobana – Starting With Paper Balls to Becoming First Indian with WPL Fifer

WPL Points Table 2024

Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.

TeamsPlayedWonLostPoints
Royal Challengers Bangalore2204
Mumbai Indians2204
Delhi Capitals2112
U.P Warriorz2020
Gujarat Giants2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2024 Start Date

The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.

Also ReadWPL 2024: All Round Show Helps Delhi Register First Win, Trump UP Warriorz

WPL 2024 End Date

The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT